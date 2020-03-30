UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy Alarmed By Escalation On Ground In Yemen Amid Pandemic - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:49 PM

UN Special Envoy Alarmed by Escalation on Ground in Yemen Amid Pandemic - Spokesman

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths expressed concern over the recent escalation on the ground in Yemen stressing that all parties to the conflict need to concentrate on averting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths expressed concern over the recent escalation on the ground in Yemen stressing that all parties to the conflict need to concentrate on averting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Our special envoy Martin Griffiths said that he was alarmed by the continued escalation on the ground and aerial activities in Yemen, particularly, in and around Marib governorate and the attack against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by Ansar Allah [the Houthi movement]," Dujarric said. "He recalled that Yemen needs its leaders to focus every minute of their time on averting and mitigating the potentially disastrous consequences of a COVID-19 outbreak.

"

Dujarric also said Griffiths reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' humanitarian ceasefire in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed they were behind a series of rocket and drone attacks on the Saudi capital Riyadh as well as what they called "sensitive" military and economic targets on three border cities. Saudi Arabia retaliated by attacking Yemen's stronghold of Sanaa.

Houthis said the strikes were in response to earlier airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa and areas close to the northern Yemeni border.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Yemen Riyadh Saudi Marib Sanaa Saudi Arabia Border Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

21 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

21 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Norway Surpasses 4,200 ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Proclaims 'National Doctors Day' as COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 3,000 With 40 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.