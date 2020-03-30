UN Special Envoy Alarmed by Escalation on Ground in Yemen Amid Pandemic - Spokesman

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths expressed concern over the recent escalation on the ground in Yemen stressing that all parties to the conflict need to concentrate on averting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths expressed concern over the recent escalation on the ground in Yemen stressing that all parties to the conflict need to concentrate on averting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Our special envoy Martin Griffiths said that he was alarmed by the continued escalation on the ground and aerial activities in Yemen, particularly, in and around Marib governorate and the attack against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by Ansar Allah [the Houthi movement]," Dujarric said. "He recalled that Yemen needs its leaders to focus every minute of their time on averting and mitigating the potentially disastrous consequences of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dujarric also said Griffiths reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' humanitarian ceasefire in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed they were behind a series of rocket and drone attacks on the Saudi capital Riyadh as well as what they called "sensitive" military and economic targets on three border cities. Saudi Arabia retaliated by attacking Yemen's stronghold of Sanaa.

Houthis said the strikes were in response to earlier airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa and areas close to the northern Yemeni border.