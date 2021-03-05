UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaer attended the reception for Pope Francis as part of what the United Nations sees a historic visit to the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

The Roman Catholic pontiff arrived in Iraq earlier on Friday for a four-day visit, becoming the first-ever pontiff to visit what is considered the homeland of Abraham.

"The Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert was present at the reception for Pope Francis this morning," Dujarric said. "The UN mission in Iraq considers the Pope's visit to be historic and of great importance for the country.

"

The UN Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the Islamic State (IS terror group, banned in Russia), Karim Khan, said the Pope's visit to Mosul and Qaraqosh and his planned prayer for victims of war at the Church Square, destroyed by the IS, will be a "huge and momentous" event for the Christian community.

"It will also underline that Iraq is enriched by people of all faiths - and from all ethnic groups - and that every life matters," Khan added.

Ahead of the visit, the Pope said that he would come to the country as a peace messenger to pray for reconciliation after years of war and terrorism, which have plagued Iraq.