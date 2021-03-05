UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy Attends Pope's Reception In Iraq As Part Of 'Historic' Visit - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

UN Special Envoy Attends Pope's Reception in Iraq as Part of 'Historic' Visit - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaer attended the reception for Pope Francis as part of what the United Nations sees a historic visit to the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

The Roman Catholic pontiff arrived in Iraq earlier on Friday for a four-day visit, becoming the first-ever pontiff to visit what is considered the homeland of Abraham.

"The Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert was present at the reception for Pope Francis this morning," Dujarric said. "The UN mission in Iraq considers the Pope's visit to be historic and of great importance for the country.

"

The UN Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the Islamic State (IS terror group, banned in Russia), Karim Khan, said the Pope's visit to Mosul and Qaraqosh and his planned prayer for victims of war at the Church Square, destroyed by the IS, will be a "huge and momentous" event for the Christian community.

"It will also underline that Iraq is enriched by people of all faiths - and from all ethnic groups - and that every life matters," Khan added.

Ahead of the visit, the Pope said that he would come to the country as a peace messenger to pray for reconciliation after years of war and terrorism, which have plagued Iraq.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Iraq Visit Mosul Prayer Church Christian Event All From

Recent Stories

India allots 68 percent of flights to GCC in new s ..

1 hour ago

Italy's INMI, Russia's Gamaleya Institute Discuss ..

16 seconds ago

EU to Keep Blocking Vaccine Exports Until Manufact ..

17 seconds ago

Motorway Police resolved 97% complaints received o ..

19 seconds ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

50 minutes ago

Milan Fashion Week: Optimistic trends for next win ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.