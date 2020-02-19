UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Calls For 'Immediate' Ceasefire In Idlib, Ultimately Nationwide Truce

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:58 PM

UN Special Envoy Calls for 'Immediate' Ceasefire in Idlib, Ultimately Nationwide Truce

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday called for an immediate ceasefire in the province of Idlib that would result in a nationwide suspension of fighting in the Arab republic.

"I appeal once again for full respect for international humanitarian law and for an immediate ceasefire in Idlib, ultimately towards a nationwide ceasefire," Pedersen said before the UN Security Council.

The special envoy also asked international stakeholders to intensify their contacts to restore calm in the province and urged the Security Council to continue seeking the political solution for the Syrian conflict.

In December, Syrian government forces launched an offensive to recapture areas of Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country.

Tensions in the region escalated further after Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation point on February 3, killing seven military personnel and one civilian contractor.

Turkey has conducted a number of retaliatory strikes, and on Friday, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency cited the Defense Ministry, which claimed that 63 Syrian government troops had been killed or captured during Turkish strikes.

According to the United Nations, almost 900,000 civilians have been forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing military escalation in Syria's northwest since December 1.

