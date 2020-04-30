UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Calls For Nationwide Ceasefire Arrangement In Syria Amid COVID-19 Threat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:43 AM

UN Special Envoy Calls for Nationwide Ceasefire Arrangement in Syria Amid COVID-19 Threat

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday called for a sustained nationwide ceasefire to enable Syrians to respond to threats posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday called for a sustained nationwide ceasefire to enable Syrians to respond to threats posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I strongly believe that Syria needs a ceasefire arrangement that results in sustained calm and is nationwide in scope - one that does not see new assaults across lines of contact, and enables Syrians to access equipment and resources necessary to combat COVID-19," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.

Pedersen said that a continued period of calm is also needed to avoid a potential surge in displaced people vulnerable to contract the virus.

The special envoy also said that he would continue to actively engage with key international players, including Russia, Turkey, Iran, United States and the European Union, to support ceasefire arrangements.

Pedersen noted that a total of 43 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Syria.

