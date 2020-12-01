UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Calls On Russia, Next US Administration To Re-Engage On Syria Issue

Tue 01st December 2020

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen during his address to the MED 2020 virtual conference has called on Russia and the next US administration to re-engage on the Syrian issue and find a common ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen during his address to the MED 2020 virtual conference has called on Russia and the next US administration to re-engage on the Syrian issue and find a common ground.

"The [Syrian] Constitutional Committee work has not yet built the kind of trust or seen the kind of substantive progress needed on its mandate to prepare and draw for popular approval of a constitutional reform. I have appealed to the Syrian parties to seize the opportunity of these two meetings [ongoing and next in January] to find some meaningful common ground on this constitutional track.

I am also appealing to all international players to encourage the parties to move forward and to join me in reflecting where we really stand on implementing the resolution 2254," Pedersen said.

"The truth is that there are common interests among key international players in stability, in containing terrorism, on refugees, on preventing conflict. We must be able to collectively build on this. I particularly believe in the need to encourage Russia and the new US administration to re-engage and find common ground, step by step, concretely, on the way forward. Turkey and Iran are crucial players too and must be at the table," he added.

