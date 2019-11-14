UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy Commends Egypt For Preventing War Amid Israel-Gaza Attacks - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

UN Special Envoy Commends Egypt for Preventing War Amid Israel-Gaza Attacks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov praised the efforts led by Egypt that prevented the recent attacks from and against the Gaza Strip from developing into a war, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group had reached a ceasefire agreement. The truce, brokered by Egypt, went into effect at 5:30 a.m. local time.

"Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator, said today that Egypt and the United Nations had worked hard to prevent the most dangerous escalation in and around Gaza from leading to war," Dujarric said.

Dujarric said Mladenov has called on all parties to demonstrate restraint in the coming days and avoid bloodshed.

The escalation began early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a commander of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.

The Gaza authorities reported that 34 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 injured.

The Israeli military said late on Wednesday the Palestinian militants had fired about 360 rockets on Israel since Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Injured Militants United Nations Israel Jihad Egypt Gaza Middle East All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

1 hour ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

2 hours ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.