UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Libya Discusses In Tunisia Political, Security Tracks - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Special Envoy for Libya Discusses in Tunisia Political, Security Tracks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame is currently in Tunisia to address security and political tracks to settle the Libyan conflict, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame is currently in Tunisia, holding meetings and preparations of the security track and the political tracks of the peace process," Dujarric said.

On January 19, participants of the Berlin conference on Libya called on the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire talks.

They urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach the truce agreement. The UN also called for an establishment of a 5+5 military committee, which will be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire's implementation, and both sides of the conflict have agreed to it.

Libya is currently divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Gen. Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army, and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in the west.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Parliament Berlin Tunisia Libya January Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 minutes ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 minutes ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

40 minutes ago

MoHAP organ donation App Hayat highlighted at Arab ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.