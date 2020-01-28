UN Special Envoy for Libya Discusses in Tunisia Political, Security Tracks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame is currently in Tunisia to address security and political tracks to settle the Libyan conflict, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame is currently in Tunisia, holding meetings and preparations of the security track and the political tracks of the peace process," Dujarric said.

On January 19, participants of the Berlin conference on Libya called on the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire talks.

They urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach the truce agreement. The UN also called for an establishment of a 5+5 military committee, which will be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire's implementation, and both sides of the conflict have agreed to it.

Libya is currently divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Gen. Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army, and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in the west.