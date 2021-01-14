UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Libya May Be Appointed In Near Future - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

UN Special Envoy for Libya May Be Appointed in Near Future - Lavrov

The United Nations may appoint a special envoy for Libya soon, and the move will increase the UN's role in the settlement of the North African country's conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United Nations may appoint a special envoy for Libya soon, and the move will increase the UN's role in the settlement of the North African country's conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

During a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow, Lavrov said that Moscow supports the UN's effort to promote intra-Libya dialog with the participation of all major political forces of the country. At the same time, the Russian top diplomat said that the slow process with the appointment of a UN envoy for Libya is not helpful.

"The long pause in the appointment of a new special representative of the [UN] secretary-general for Libya did not help matters. Now it seems that this issue will be resolved in the next few days, and we hope that this will allow our colleagues from the UN to play a more constructive role in these issues," Lavrov said.

The position of the UN envoy for Libya is vacant since March, following the resignation of Ghassan Salame. The UN Security Council has been unable to appoint the new envoy due to disagreements. Stephanie Williams is currently serving as acting special envoy.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the country's west and east, respectively. Qatar along with Turkey is providing assistance to the GNA, while the LNA is enjoying the support of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

