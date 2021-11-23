UN Special Envoy For Libya Resigns Ahead Of December 24 Elections - Source In UNSC
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:03 PM
UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is stepping down ahead of the general election in the North African country slated for December 24, a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is stepping down ahead of the general election in the North African country slated for December 24, a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Yes, that is true," the source said, when asked to confirm reports of Kubis' resignation.
Kubis, a former Slovak foreign minister and head of the UN assistance mission in Iraq, has been serving as the UN special envoy for Libya for less than a year, since January 2021.