UN Special Envoy for Libya Resigns Ahead of December 24 Elections - Source in UNSC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is stepping down ahead of the general election in the North African country slated for December 24, a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, that is true," the source said, when asked to confirm reports of Kubis' resignation.

Kubis, a former Slovak foreign minister and head of the UN assistance mission in Iraq, has been serving as the UN special envoy for Libya for less than a year, since January 2021.