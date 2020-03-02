UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Libya Salame Says He Resigned Due To Health Reasons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:53 PM

UN Special Representative and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame said in a statement on Monday that he decided to resign from his position for health reasons

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) UN Special Representative and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame said in a statement on Monday that he decided to resign from his position for health reasons.

"For two years, I have sought to reunite Libyans, curb external interference and preserve the unity of the country.

Today the Berlin summit was held and Resolution 2510 was issued, and the three tracks were launched despite the reluctance of some parties," Salame said via Twitter. "I acknowledge that my health no longer allows this level of stress. So I asked the [UN] Secretary-General to relieve me."

United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik that he had not been formally informed of Salame's resignation so far.

