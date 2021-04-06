UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Libya Welcomes Creation Of High National Reconciliation Commission

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

UN Special Envoy for Libya Welcomes Creation of High National Reconciliation Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Jan Kubis, the UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in that country (UNSMIL), hailed on Tuesday the establishment of a High National Reconciliation Commission, the UNSMIL said.

On Monday, the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, announced the creation of the new governmental body aimed at uniting Libyans after years of civil war and finally moving on to a peaceful future.

"Special Envoy [Kubis] welcomes the Presidency Council's announcement to establish a 'High National Reconciliation Commission' mandated to lay the groundwork for a national reconciliation process to promote unity, tolerance, justice, human rights, and to restore the social fabric among the Libyan society's components," the UNSMIL tweeted.

The mission added that the diplomat affirmed the United Nation's readiness to support Libyan authorities in their peace-making efforts and reiterated the need for "an inclusive, human rights-based reconciliation process."

Last fall, Libyan rivals held the UNSMIL-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in the signing of a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of a Government of National Unity (GNU) that will be in charge until the national general election scheduled for December 24.

In March, the Libyan parliament approved the composition of the GNU. The 26-strong cabinet, which was hashed out through UN-mediated talks, is said to be free of anyone who served in Libya's previous governments.

