UN Special Envoy For Myanmar Briefs UNSC On Meetings With Military, ASEAN - Spokesperson

Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:53 AM

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday updated in detail the members of the UN Security Council on the context of her recent engagements with senior officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Myanmar military regarding the current situation in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday updated in detail the members of the UN Security Council on the context of her recent engagements with senior officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Myanmar military regarding the current situation in the country.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council met behind closed doors to discuss the political turmoil and human rights violation following the military coup on February 1 in Myanmar.

"This was part of an interactive discussion, so we're not able to tell you any in any detail what Christine Schraner Burgener had to say," United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said when asked to share the details of the special envoy's briefing before the UN Security Council.

"You are aware that she met with the head of the Tatmadaw [armed forces of Myanmar], she met with different foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, so of course she's providing a more in-depth discussion with the Security Council members about the sort of work she's taken," Haq said.

In early April, Schraner Burgener traveled to Bangkok after the Tatmadaw did not grant her access to visit Myanmar. The special envoy then traveled to Jakarta, where she met senior ASEAN officials and Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The United Nations spokesman said Schraner Burgener also discussed at the UN Security Council the organization's priorities in Myanmar, including the release of all political prisoners and ensuring the improvement of the human rights situation.

