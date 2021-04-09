UN Special Envoy for Myanmar to Travel to Thailand, Other Countries This Week - Spokesman

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener will travel to the region this week as part of her efforts to promote a peaceful resolution the crisis after the recent military coup, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener will travel to the region this week as part of her efforts to promote a peaceful resolution the crisis after the recent military coup, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General's Special Envoy from Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener will travel to the region this week. She will start off in Bangkok," Dujarric said. "In addition to Thailand, the Special Envoy is consulting on visits to other countries, as well as other neighboring countries. She has highlighted repeatedly: a robust international response to the ongoing crisis in Myanmar requires a unified regional effort involving neighboring countries."

Dujarric said with the UN Security Council's support, Schraner Burgener will continue to seek a visit to Myanmar to have discussions with the country's military aimed at contributing to democracy peace, and stability in the country.

While the UN Special Envoy's communication in wiring with the Myanmar military has been sustained, there have been no phone contacts in few weeks, according to the spokesperson.

"What she is hoping to have is, obviously, at some point, a face-to-face and more active dialogue with them," Dujarric said.

In addition to the trip to Thailand, Schraner Burgener is currently in discussions to go ahead with visits to other countries, including those that neighbor Myanmar, with the power to leverage influence towards stability in the country.