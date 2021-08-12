UrduPoint.com

UN Special Envoy For Syria Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Daraa - Statement

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expressed his growing concern about the intensification of hostilities in southern Syria and called for an immediate end to fighting, Pedersen's office said in a statement on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expressed his growing concern about the intensification of hostilities in southern Syria and called for an immediate end to fighting, Pedersen's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Special Envoy reiterated his calls... for an immediate end to the violence and for all parties to uphold the principle of the protection of civilians and civilian objects," the statement said. "He also stressed that immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access must be granted to all affected areas and communities, including Daraa al-Balad, and that the near siege-like situation must end."

The hostilities in the south have already resulted in civilian casualties and forced thousands of people to flee Daraa al-Balad, the statement said.

"Civilians are suffering with acute shortages of fuel, cooking gas, water, and bread. Medical assistance is in short supply to treat the injured. The situation is alarming," it added.

Unless an immediate ceasefire takes effect the situation risks to result in more confrontations and further deterioration, the statement warned.

It also said that northwest Syria has been witnessing a "notable escalation" of violence, which, coupled with the security situation in the southwest, reaffirms the need for a nationwide ceasefire and a political solution.

