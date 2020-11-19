UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Syria Geir Pedersen To Visit Moscow On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to Visit Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will visit Moscow on Thursday.

During the visit, Pedersen is expected to hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The previous meeting between Lavrov and Pedersen took place in Moscow in September. Back then, the sides discussed in detail the situation in Syria, in particular the results of the in-person meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

