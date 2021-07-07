UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Syria Hopes Cross-Border Aid Will Continue Past Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Hopes Cross-Border Aid Will Continue Past Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Wednesday he hoped that the Security Council would agree to extend aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries past Saturday.

Cross-border deliveries through the Bab an-Hawa crossing were given a one-year mandate last July. Russia skipped the discussion at a Council meeting in New York on Tuesday.

"Of course, we are all waiting to hear hopefully good news from New York," Pedersen told reporters in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan.

He stressed that cross-border humanitarian deliveries were needed to save lives in Syria.

Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said at the Syria talks in Kazakhstan on Tuesday that unauthorized aid deliveries were an "anachronism." They were permitted in 2014 when the Syrian government did not control much of the country's border, he argued.

Russia, Iran and Turkey began on Wednesday a two-day round of Syria negotiations in the so-called Astana format.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana New York Kazakhstan July Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment accredi ..

41 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 1,489 reco ..

49 seconds ago

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

7 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

14 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.