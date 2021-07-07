UN Special Envoy for Syria Hopes Cross-Border Aid Will Continue Past Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Wednesday he hoped that the Security Council would agree to extend aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries past Saturday.

Cross-border deliveries through the Bab an-Hawa crossing were given a one-year mandate last July. Russia skipped the discussion at a Council meeting in New York on Tuesday.

"Of course, we are all waiting to hear hopefully good news from New York," Pedersen told reporters in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan.

He stressed that cross-border humanitarian deliveries were needed to save lives in Syria.

Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said at the Syria talks in Kazakhstan on Tuesday that unauthorized aid deliveries were an "anachronism." They were permitted in 2014 when the Syrian government did not control much of the country's border, he argued.

Russia, Iran and Turkey began on Wednesday a two-day round of Syria negotiations in the so-called Astana format.