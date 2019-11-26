UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Syria Meets With Opposition Head Of Constitutional Committee - Source

Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is currently meeting with Hadi Al-Bahra, the head of the opposition portion of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), as a part of his efforts to unite the government and opposition delegations and move the committee's work forward, a source in the smaller committee within the SCC told Sputnik

"The UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is meeting with the opposition's head during the small constitutional committee, to bring the views between the Syrian government and opposition delegations closer," the source said.

The 150-member committee � which comprises representatives of the government, opposition and civil society � had its first session in Geneva on October 30. Afterward, the smaller group of 45 began its work. The committee's main task is to prepare constitutional reform for Syria.

However, on Monday, the smaller committee failed to reconvene as scheduled due to a lack of consensus between the government and opposition on the agenda and discussion schedule.

