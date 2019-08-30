UN Special Envoy For Syria Pedersen Meets with Pompeo on Friday Morning - State Dept

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is currently meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, the State Department's public schedule showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is currently meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, the State Department's public schedule showed on Friday.

"8:00 a.m.

Secretary Pompeo meets with Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Geir Pedersen, at the Department of State," the schedule said.

Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that he will visit the US capital this week and will travel to Iran in the near future for talks on Syria.

The envoy also said on Thursday that during his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem and opposition representatives in July he had expressed willingness to return to Damascus in the near future.