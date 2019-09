(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said he hopes to visit Syria next week and then head to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the Syrian opposition

"I hope to visit Damascus sometime... next week and then to see the SNC [Syrian National Council], the opposition, most probably in Riyadh," Pedersen said.