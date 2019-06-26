UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Brief Security Council on Thursday - Spokesman

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday via video conference will deliver remarks to the UN Security Council on the political situation in Syria, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday via video conference will deliver remarks to the UN Security Council on the political situation in Syria UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"Tomorrow, the Security Council will receive a briefing from the Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, who will brief via video technology from Geneva," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the Security Council is scheduled to hold consultations on the political developments in Syria, according to the program of meetings of the Council distributed earlier by the UN Office of the Spokesperson.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. In August 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Russia for military assistance in countering the armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations.

The government forces have managed to regain control of most territories and declare victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Terrorists, however, continue to control the Idlib province in the north of Syria, while the southeastern At-Tanf area remains under the US military occupation. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.