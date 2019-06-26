UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Syria Pedersen To Brief Security Council On Thursday - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:13 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Brief Security Council on Thursday - Spokesman

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday via video conference will deliver remarks to the UN Security Council on the political situation in Syria, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday via video conference will deliver remarks to the UN Security Council on the political situation in Syria, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"Tomorrow, the Security Council will receive a briefing from the Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, who will brief via video technology from Geneva," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the Security Council is scheduled to hold consultations on the political developments in Syria, according to the program of meetings of the Council distributed earlier by the UN Office of the Spokesperson.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. In August 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Russia for military assistance in countering the armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations.

The government forces have managed to regain control of most territories and declare victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Terrorists, however, continue to control the Idlib province in the north of Syria, while the southeastern At-Tanf area remains under the US military occupation. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Technology United Nations Syria Russia Geneva Idlib August 2015 From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Labour organisations announce not to participate i ..

22 seconds ago

Azerbaijan's Delegation to Army-2019 Says Most Imp ..

25 seconds ago

Peshawar High Court annuls failure of candidates, ..

27 seconds ago

IGP for monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in SH ..

29 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Demand All State Dept. Legal Document ..

6 minutes ago

'US-sponsored English language programmes paving w ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.