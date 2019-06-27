UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Visit Russia Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday that he will visit Russia during the week of July 1-7 to discuss the stabilization of the political situation in Syria

"Both Turkey, which I visited earlier in the month, and the Russian Federation, which I will visit next week, have reassured me that they remain committed to the September 2018 Memorandum of Understanding and have set up a working group," Pedersen said.