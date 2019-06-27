UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Syria Pedersen To Visit Russia Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:08 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Visit Russia Next Week

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday that he will visit Russia during the week of July 1-7 to discuss the stabilization of the political situation in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday that he will visit Russia during the week of July 1-7 to discuss the stabilization of the political situation in Syria.

"Both Turkey, which I visited earlier in the month, and the Russian Federation, which I will visit next week, have reassured me that they remain committed to the September 2018 Memorandum of Understanding and have set up a working group," Pedersen said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Visit July September 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to bo ..

24 minutes ago

Haider and Abbas star in Pakistan U19 win

48 minutes ago

Secretary General honors OIC Assistant Secretaries ..

51 minutes ago

OIC LaunchesInternational Islamic Encyclopedia of ..

51 minutes ago

Utility Stores Corporation demands tax exemption b ..

46 seconds ago

Opposition divided over removal of Senate chairman

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.