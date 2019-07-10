UN Special Envoy for Syria Praises Progress Reached at Talks With Syrian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen praised on Wednesday his recent talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, saying that they had achieved a significant progress.

Upon completing the meeting, Pedersen told reporters that the talks had been great.

Pedersen added that he planned to hold one more meeting with Muallem later in the day.