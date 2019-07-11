UN Special Envoy for Syria Praises Progress Reached at Talks With Syrian Foreign Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen praised on Wednesday his recent talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, saying that they had achieved a significant progress.

Upon completing the meeting, Pedersen told reporters that the talks had been great.

Pedersen added that he planned to hold one more meeting with Muallem later in the day.

In a statement later in the day, Pederson's office reiterated that progress was made during the "constructive" talks with Muallem and that the opposition and Syrian government were getting closer to reaching a deal on the constitutional committee.

"Getting closer to reaching an agreement to establish a Constitutional Committee in line w/SC [Security Council] resolution 2254," Pedersen's office said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The UN envoy's office also said Pederson is looking forward to discussions with the Syrian National Council.

The agreement to form a constitutional committee, which will be tasked with writing the country's constitution, was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The panel is expected to be made up of representatives of the government and opposition, Syrian experts, members of civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women.