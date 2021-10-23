UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavrentyev

UrduPoint.com

UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen proposed a new meeting in Geneva on November 22 and December, but Damascus has not yet made a decision, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, told reporters

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen proposed a new meeting in Geneva on November 22 and December, but Damascus has not yet made a decision, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, told reporters.

"On Wednesday, the sides expressed their readiness to hold the seventh and eighth sessions (of the constitutional committee) in November and December. But no agreement has yet been reached on specific dates. The UN special envoy for Syria proposed options for holding the seventh meeting on November 22 and the eighth in early December.

So far, the government delegation has not given the go-ahead for this," he said.

At the same time, Lavrentyev noted that in his opinion, the timing of the seventh session of the small group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on November 22, and the eighth session on December 5-6, was "acceptable."

"November 22, I think is quite an acceptable date, but if for some reason one of the parties is not satisfied with these dates, and the decision is made by consensus, then it is possible to postpone it to the beginning of December," he noted, not ruling out that one of the sessions could take place in January.

