UN Special Envoy for Syria Says Engaged to Convene 7th Session of Constitutional Committee

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said he is working to reconvene the seventh session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee whose work so far has been disappointing.

"I am actively engaged in seeking to reconvene the Syrian-led, Syrian- owned, United Nations-facilitated Constitutional Committee. The Committee's work so far remains disappointing," Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Pedersen said the challenge remains to ensure that the delegations table constitutional texts and are prepared to revise them and find common ground, or at least bridge the existing differences.

"We need a productive drafting process according to the Committee's mandate. The Committee must work, as its Terms of Reference outline, "expeditiously and continuously to produce results and continued progress," the Special Envoy said.

Pedersen said he is engaged with both Co-Chairs of the Committee to produce a clear understanding and is ready to convene the next session of the Committee in Geneva as soon as understandings are achieved.

"It remains my wish that we could then have several sessions in the months ahead, and do serious work," he added.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution. The committee resumed work in August after a nine-month break caused by differences over the agenda and COVID-19.