UN Special Envoy for Syria Says to Visit Moscow Soon for Talks With Russia, Iran, Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen on Friday told the UN Security Council that he will soon travel to Moscow for talks with Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"I have been in regular contact with senior officials from the Russian Federation and the United States before and since the recent Geneva Summit. I have been in regular contact with many other members of this Council and key states in the region," Pedersen said. "From here, I will fly to Rome for consultations with foreign ministers participating in a Ministerial Meeting on Syria convened by Italy and the United States.

I am hoping to be in Moscow soon, and to consult Turkey and Iran and as well - there will be an Astana format meeting in Nur Sultan in early July."

Pedersen said he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Speaking of discussions with Russia and other key players, Pedersen expressed hope that they will reach the desired goal and resolve the situation in Syria.

"My hope that through these discussions we will be able to enlight on what we agree on," he said.