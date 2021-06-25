UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Syria Says To Visit Moscow Soon For Talks With Russia, Iran, Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Says to Visit Moscow Soon for Talks With Russia, Iran, Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen on Friday told the UN Security Council that he will soon travel to Moscow for talks with Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"I have been in regular contact with senior officials from the Russian Federation and the United States before and since the recent Geneva Summit. I have been in regular contact with many other members of this Council and key states in the region," Pedersen said. "From here, I will fly to Rome for consultations with foreign ministers participating in a Ministerial Meeting on Syria convened by Italy and the United States.

I am hoping to be in Moscow soon, and to consult Turkey and Iran and as well - there will be an Astana format meeting in Nur Sultan in early July."

Pedersen said he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Speaking of discussions with Russia and other key players, Pedersen expressed hope that they will reach the desired goal and resolve the situation in Syria.

"My hope that through these discussions we will be able to enlight on what we agree on," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Rome Astana Geneva Italy United States July From

Recent Stories

US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positi ..

43 minutes ago

Spaniard, two Ethiopian MSF workers killed in Ethi ..

43 minutes ago

Major business group calls for US to open to Europ ..

43 minutes ago

British police seize 'record' haul of cryptocurren ..

43 minutes ago

US Justice Department challenges Georgia voting ru ..

43 minutes ago

UN Syria envoy says cross-border access must stay ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.