UN Special Envoy For Syria Says Undecided On Participation In Next Astana Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 04:20 AM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Says Undecided on Participation in Next Astana Talks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said he is undecided regarding his possible participation in the next round of Astana talks on Syria.

"I will answer that when I have the dates clear," Pedersen told reporters on Friday, responding to whether he intends to take part in the upcoming meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi confirmed that the next Astana meeting would be held from December 10-11 in Nur-Sultan.

