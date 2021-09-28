UN Special Envoy For Syria Says Will Travel To Washington This Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:56 PM
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday he will be traveling to Washington this week to continue his international consultations on the political process in Syria
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday he will be traveling to Washington this week to continue his international consultations on the political process in Syria.
"I will be traveling from here to Washington as my consultations continue," Pedersen said in a UN Security Council meeting on Syria held in New York.