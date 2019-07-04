UN Special Envoy For Syria To Begin Moscow Visit On Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will pay a visit to the Russian capital from July 4-5.
During his Moscow visit, the diplomat will discuss the stabilization of the political situation in Syria with the Russian leadership.
Pedersen will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.