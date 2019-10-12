UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Syria To Meet With Syrian Opposition In Riyadh On Saturday - Reports

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is set to discuss in Riyadh with the representatives of Syria's opposition preparations being made for the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), media reported, citing sources

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is set to convene for the first time in Geneva on October 29. It was initially set for October 30, but Russia's Kremlin aide, Yuri Ushakov, said on Thursday that the committee's first session was planned for the 29th.

According to sources, cited by the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, Pedersen will arrive in Riyadh on Saturday and proceed to meet with representatives from Syria's opposition.

The SCC is tasked with reviewing Syria's main body of law and is expected to launch a political settlement in Syria following a devastating eight-year civil war in the middle Eastern country. The committee comprises 150 members with equal representation from Syria's government, opposition and civil society.

The initial agreement to form such a committee was reached during the meeting of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in the Russian southern city of Sochi.

