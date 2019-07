UN Special Envoy for Syria to Visit Moscow July 4-5, Meet With Lavrov July 5 - Moscow

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow from July 4-5, and his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for July 5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow from July 4-5, and his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for July 5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

"Pedersen will visit Moscow from July 4-5," Vershinin told reporters.

Pedersen and Lavrov plan to meet on Friday, Vershinin specified.