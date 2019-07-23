UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Syria Unable To Travel Over Eye Injury As Astana Meeting Approaches

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will have to limit his work and avoid traveling in the near future over an eye injury, his office said in a statement on Tuesday, which comes ahead of the Astana format talks on Syria, expected to be held from August 1-2 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will have to limit his work and avoid traveling in the near future over an eye injury, his office said in a statement on Tuesday, which comes ahead of the Astana format talks on Syria, expected to be held from August 1-2 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

"The Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen injured his eye in an accident and he is expected to make a full recovery soon. However, based on medical advice, he is having to limit engagements and is unable to travel for the coming period," the statement, published on Twitter, read.

The statement further read that Pedersen appreciated the support for his efforts to "facilitate the political process and a better future for the long-suffering Syrian people."

The settlement process for the Syrian conflict, which broke out in 2011, has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and the Kazakh capital, which convene regularly, as well as in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi.

