UN Special Envoy For Yemen Arrives In Sanaa For Talks On Ceasefire With Houthis - Source

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrived in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Tuesday to conduct talks with Houthi rebels on the implementation of the Stockholm ceasefire agreement, a Yemeni political source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrived in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Tuesday to conduct talks with Houthi rebels on the implementation of the Stockholm ceasefire agreement, a Yemeni political source told Sputnik.

From July 14-15, members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), a body set up by the United Nations to oversee the ceasefire, for the first time since February convened for a joint meeting aboard a UN vessel to discuss steps on the implementation of the agreement. Earlier on Tuesday, Mohammed Qadri, the spokesman for the RCC, said that the Yemeni warring parties had agreed on new policies to bolster the ceasefire and facilitate the pullback of troops from the port city of Al Hudaydah.

"[Griffiths] will discuss during his visit [to Sanaa], which will last a day, with the leaders of the Ansar Allah movement [Houthis] the implementation of the Stockholm agreements and the first phase of the plan to relocate troops away from the ports and the city of Al Hudaydah," the source said.

The source added that during Griffiths' visit, the two sides would discuss efforts to organize another meeting between the Houthis and Yemen's government.

On Monday, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement to assist the Yemeni sides in the implementation of the agreement for another six months.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

Last December, the conflict parties attended UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden and concluded a ceasefire agreement for the port city of Al Hudaydah.

