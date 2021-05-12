UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Yemen Calls On Houthis To End Offensive On Marib

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:01 PM

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Wednesday called on the rebel Houthi movement to stop its more than a year-long offensive on the province of Marib

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Wednesday called on the rebel Houthi movement to stop its more than a year-long offensive on the province of Marib.

"I cannot re-emphasize enough what is at stake in Marib," Griffiths said in a UN Security Council meeting. "Ansar Allah's [Houthi movement] offensive, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has caused an astonishing loss of life, including children who have been thrown mercilessly into the battle. I once again call on Ansar Allah to immediately stop its attack on Marib."

Griffiths also pointed out the Marib offensive risks transferring conflict to other areas in Yemen, including those that have not seen fighting.

The special envoy emphasized that there are options to allow for peaceful and long-lasting solutions to the existing differences, including the lifting of restrictions on the flow of goods through the port of Hudaydah and the reopening of Sanaa airport to commercial traffic.

"A deal is still very much possible. There is strong international backing and regional momentum for the UN's efforts," Griffiths said, adding that the parties need to take the decision to end the conflict and make the compromises necessary to end the fighting.

In 2020, Houthis launched its offensive on the province of Marib, an oil-rich part of Yemen, is the last government stronghold in the north of the country. According to the United Nations, if continued, the Marib offensive could displace up to 385,000 people.

