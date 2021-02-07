UN Special Envoy for Yemen Griffiths Starts His 2-Day Visit to Iran - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has started his two-day visit to Iran, during which he is expected to hold meetings with the middle Eastern country's leadership, the envoy's office said on Sunday.

"The Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has begun today a two-day visit to Iran where he is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials," the Office of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen (OSESGY) said in a statement.

According to the OSESGY, the UN envoy is paying a visit as part of efforts to support a negotiated political solution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

"The Special Envoy's immediate priority is to support agreement between the parties to the conflict on a nationwide ceasefire, urgent humanitarian measures and the resumption of the political process," the statement added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for over six years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

In mid-December, Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal concluded with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in November 2019. The new cabinet is supposed to sit in the temporary capital of Aden, as the official capital of Sanaa has been under the control of the Houthi movement since September 2014. Under the agreement, the STC should also return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities.