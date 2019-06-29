UN Special Envoy for Yemen Griffiths to Visit Russia July 1-7 - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths will visit Russia July 1-7 before heading to the Middle East in an effort to advance the peace process in Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is scheduled to visit Russia at the beginning of the next week and then head on to the United Arab Emirates and Oman with the aim of pursuing his efforts to move the peace process forward in Yemen," Dujarric told reporters.