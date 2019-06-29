UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Yemen Griffiths To Visit Russia July 1-7 - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:45 AM

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Griffiths to Visit Russia July 1-7 - Spokesman

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths will visit Russia July 1-7 before heading to the Middle East in an effort to advance the peace process in Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths will visit Russia July 1-7 before heading to the Middle East in an effort to advance the peace process in Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is scheduled to visit Russia at the beginning of the next week and then head on to the United Arab Emirates and Oman with the aim of pursuing his efforts to move the peace process forward in Yemen," Dujarric told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Yemen Oman Visit United Arab Emirates Middle East July

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

6 minutes ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

21 minutes ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

21 minutes ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

21 minutes ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

22 minutes ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.