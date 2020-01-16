UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Yemen Hopes Sides Agree On Humanitarian Corridors In Next Weeks

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hopes Sides Agree on Humanitarian Corridors in Next Weeks

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the Security Council he expects the warring parties to agree on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al-Hudaydah in the coming weeks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the Security Council he expects the warring parties to agree on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al-Hudaydah in the coming weeks.

"The Redeployment Coordination Committee has engaged in discussions on a roadmap for opening humanitarian corridors that will improve humanitarian access and civilian movement in the [Hudaydah] governorate," Griffiths said on Thursday. "I hope that they can reach an agreement on these corridors in the coming weeks."

Griffiths stated that he is hopeful that such an agreement will pave the way for further negotiations on the implementation of the redeployment of forces under the Stockholm provisions.

The special envoy also expressed his concern about 'persistent' limitations on the freedom of movement of the UN Mission's in Support of the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) patrols to the city and the ports and their support activities. The diplomat further called for the immediate resumption of UNMHA activities.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the government forces and Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. During UN-led consultations in Sweden in December 2018, the parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

