UN Special Envoy For Yemen Says US Designation Of Houthis Should Be Revoked Immediately

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:54 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United States' decision to designate the rebel Houthi movement as a terrorist organization would contribute to Yemen sliding in famine and should be revoked as soon as possible, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday.

"I strongly associate myself with his view that the decision would contribute to famine in Yemen and thus should be revoked based on humanitarian grounds at the earliest opportunity," Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting.

