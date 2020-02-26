UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Yemen To Host Meeting Aimed At Resumption Of Peace Talks - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Special Envoy for Yemen to Host Meeting Aimed at Resumption of Peace Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths will convene a meeting this week during which Yemeni pubic and political stakeholders will address ways to resume official peace negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The Office of Martin Griffiths, the Special Envoy for Yemen, is hosting a consultative meeting with a group of Yemeni public and political figures in Jordan, that will be on the 26th and the 27th February," Dujarric said. "Discussions will focus on approaches to resume the official peace talks under the auspices of the UN.

"

According to Dujarric, participants will include members of some political parties and independent public figures will engage in dialogue to ensure that the peace process is inclusive and can deliver peace in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Though both parties signed a UN-sponsored accord to ease tensions in Stockholm in 2018, the situation has escalated in recent months.

