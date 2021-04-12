UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Yemen Urges Parties To Negotiate Political Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Urges Parties to Negotiate Political Settlement

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Monday called on the warring parties in Yemen to negotiate a political settlement that will end the conflict in that country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Monday called on the warring parties in Yemen to negotiate a political settlement that will end the conflict in that country.

Earlier in the day, Griffiths met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. The UN Special Envoy arrived in Germany in conjunction with the visit of US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.

"I reiterate my call to the parties to seize the opportunity that exists now, and negotiate in good faith without preconditions, and to listen to the calls of the international community to end this conflict and to return Yemen to the people of Yemen and to its future," Griffiths said.

According to the UN diplomat, first, the parties must address the critical humanitarian situation in the country and build confidence.

Second, they should consider a UN plan to secure a nationwide ceasefire and allow for the opening of the main roads connecting the country from north to south for free movement of civilians, goods and aid, Griffiths said.

"We also aim to secure the opening of Sanaa airport to international and national flights; and to ensure the regular flow of fuel and other commercial commodities into Yemen through the ports of Hudaydah," the special envoy added.

Griffiths further expressed his hope that an agreement on all those humanitarian measures will contribute to parties moving swiftly to peace talks under the auspices of the UN to comprehensively end the war.

He also pointed out that the Yemeni parties have been negotiating these points for more than a year, adding that together with Maas and Lenderking, he was doing the utmost to bridge their differences.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen German Visit Germany Berlin Sanaa All From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court notifies timings for Ramazan

20 seconds ago

Princes William, Harry in emotional tributes to gr ..

23 seconds ago

World's priciest painting may be a Leonardo after ..

24 seconds ago

KP Govt finalizes by-laws for establishment, regul ..

26 seconds ago

UN chief calls for 'resilient' response to recover ..

4 minutes ago

Family protests 'land grabbing' by AJK PM's relati ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.