UN Special Envoy for Yemen Urges Parties to Negotiate Political Settlement

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Monday called on the warring parties in Yemen to negotiate a political settlement that will end the conflict in that country

Earlier in the day, Griffiths met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. The UN Special Envoy arrived in Germany in conjunction with the visit of US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.

"I reiterate my call to the parties to seize the opportunity that exists now, and negotiate in good faith without preconditions, and to listen to the calls of the international community to end this conflict and to return Yemen to the people of Yemen and to its future," Griffiths said.

According to the UN diplomat, first, the parties must address the critical humanitarian situation in the country and build confidence.

Second, they should consider a UN plan to secure a nationwide ceasefire and allow for the opening of the main roads connecting the country from north to south for free movement of civilians, goods and aid, Griffiths said.

"We also aim to secure the opening of Sanaa airport to international and national flights; and to ensure the regular flow of fuel and other commercial commodities into Yemen through the ports of Hudaydah," the special envoy added.

Griffiths further expressed his hope that an agreement on all those humanitarian measures will contribute to parties moving swiftly to peace talks under the auspices of the UN to comprehensively end the war.

He also pointed out that the Yemeni parties have been negotiating these points for more than a year, adding that together with Maas and Lenderking, he was doing the utmost to bridge their differences.