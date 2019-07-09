UN Special Envoy for Yemen Visits Washington - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths began a two-day visit to Washington for talks with government officials on the situation in the war-torn country, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The special envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is currently on a two-day visit in Washington. He is expected to meet with US officials to discuss the situation in Yemen," Haq said.

Griffiths expects the United States to support efforts to advance the peace process and halt the conflict in Yemen, Haq said.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

Last December, the conflict parties attended UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden and concluded a ceasefire agreement for the port city of Al Hudaydah.