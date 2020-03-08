UN Special Envoy Giffiths Meets GCC Secretary General to Discuss Crisis in Yemen - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has met with new Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf to discuss the situation in the Arab country, the office of the special envoy said on Sunday.

"Griffiths met earlier today in #Riyadh with @GCC new Secretary-General, Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf to discuss the situation in #Yemen.

He thanked him for the consistent collaboration and support by the Gulf Cooperation Council," the office wrote on Twitter.

Yemen has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis since 2015 due to the ongoing military conflict between the government forces, headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebel movement, which controls the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa. The Arab coalition supports the government by conducting air strikes against the Houthis.