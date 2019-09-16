UN Special Envoy Griffiths Says to Intensify Engagement With Yemen Stakeholders to End War

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Monday that he will increase his engagement with all stakeholders in Yemen during the next several weeks in order to end the conflict in that country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Monday that he will increase his engagement with all stakeholders in Yemen during the next several weeks in order to end the conflict in that country.

"I will be continuing and intensifying my engagement with a wide range of Yemeni stakeholders in the coming weeks," Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen.

Griffiths explained that he intends to launch what he termed will be informal and structured discussions with representatives of Yemen's political parties and public figures, including women.

The discussions will address critical political and security measures that are important to reaching a comprehensive peace deal, Griffiths said.

Yemen has for years been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement. Since March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

Last December, the warring parties attended United Nations-brokered peace talks in Stockholm, Sweden, and concluded a ceasefire agreement for the port city of Al Hudaydah.