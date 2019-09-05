UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Griffiths Supports Talks Between Yemen Gov't., Separatists - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:22 PM

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Thursday expressed support for the peace negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council's (STC) hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and encouraged the parties to resolve their differences peacefully

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Thursday expressed support for the peace negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council's (STC) hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and encouraged the parties to resolve their differences peacefully.

"I am very supportive of the talks being held in Jeddah under the auspices of KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia]," Griffiths said via Twitter. "I encourage the GoY [government of Yemen] and STC to seize this opportunity and settle their differences through peaceful means.

"

On August 11, the Saudi Foreign Ministry urged the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the STC to hold a meeting amid the seizure of the port city of Aden by the southern separatists.

In mid-August, the STC captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies. Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Eryani said on August 28 that the government had regained full control of Aden.

