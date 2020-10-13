UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy, Hadi Meet In Riyadh To Discuss Yemen Conflict Resolution - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

UN Special Envoy, Hadi Meet in Riyadh to Discuss Yemen Conflict Resolution - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the resolution of the conflict in Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Griffiths has been in Riyadh. Among other people, he was going to be meeting with President Hadi, the Yemeni President and other senior officials," Haq said. "I believe those talks are continuing into today, and we'll see what we have to say once that's done."

Griffith's office said via Twitter that the special envoy and the Yemeni president had also exchanged views of the draft Joint Declaration on establishing a nationwide ceasefire.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the government forces, led by Hadi, and Houthi rebels.

In December 2018, the Houthi rebels signed a United Nations-sponsored peace accord in Sweden to ease tensions in the war-torn nation. Under the terms of the accord, the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah, the exchange of around 15,000 individuals and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Twitter Yemen Riyadh Al Hudaydah Saudi Arabia Sweden December 2018 Government

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

19 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

19 minutes ago

Tunisia reinstates curfews as virus cases mount

2 minutes ago

12 civilians killed in central Mali attack

2 minutes ago

Global oil demand to recover by 2022: Aramco

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.