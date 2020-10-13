UN Special Envoy, Hadi Meet in Riyadh to Discuss Yemen Conflict Resolution - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the resolution of the conflict in Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Griffiths has been in Riyadh. Among other people, he was going to be meeting with President Hadi, the Yemeni President and other senior officials," Haq said. "I believe those talks are continuing into today, and we'll see what we have to say once that's done."

Griffith's office said via Twitter that the special envoy and the Yemeni president had also exchanged views of the draft Joint Declaration on establishing a nationwide ceasefire.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the government forces, led by Hadi, and Houthi rebels.

In December 2018, the Houthi rebels signed a United Nations-sponsored peace accord in Sweden to ease tensions in the war-torn nation. Under the terms of the accord, the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah, the exchange of around 15,000 individuals and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.