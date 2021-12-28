UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) All parties in Myanmar should exercise utmost restraint, seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the interest of the people and establish a New Year's ceasefire throughout the country, UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer said.

"The people of Myanmar have already suffered tremendously and the socio-economic and humanitarian situation has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those inflicting suffering on its own people need to silence their guns and protect people in time of great need. The future of Myanmar's children counts on this," Heyzer said on Monday.

Heyzer said her statement echoes the earlier call by the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire that comes out of the deep concern about the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

The UN Special Envoy also said she urges all parties in Myanmar to act in the greater interest of the nation and to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians. Heyzer also appealed for allowing humanitarian assistance to be provided to those in need, including those forced to flee the violence.

Heyzer, who begun her assignment earlier this month, reaffirmed her full commitment to support the people of Myanmar and promote peace as well as said continue to focus on mobilizing coherent international support to achieve these goals.