UrduPoint.com

UN Special Envoy Heyzer Calls For New Year's Ceasefire In Myanmar

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:50 AM

UN Special Envoy Heyzer Calls for New Year's Ceasefire in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) All parties in Myanmar should exercise utmost restraint, seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the interest of the people and establish a New Year's ceasefire throughout the country, UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer said.

"The people of Myanmar have already suffered tremendously and the socio-economic and humanitarian situation has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those inflicting suffering on its own people need to silence their guns and protect people in time of great need.  The future of Myanmar's children counts on this," Heyzer said on Monday.

Heyzer said her statement echoes the earlier call by the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire that comes out of the deep concern about the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

 

The UN Special Envoy also said she urges all parties in Myanmar to act in the greater interest of the nation and to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians. Heyzer also appealed for allowing humanitarian assistance to be provided to those in need, including those forced to flee the violence.

Heyzer, who begun her assignment earlier this month, reaffirmed her full commitment to support the people of Myanmar and promote peace as well as said continue to focus on mobilizing coherent international support to achieve these goals.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Myanmar All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

6 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

5 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

7 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.