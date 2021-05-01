UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy Holds Talks With Tajik, Kyrgyz Top Diplomats On Border Clash - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:43 AM

UN Special Envoy Holds Talks With Tajik, Kyrgyz Top Diplomats on Border Clash - Spokesman

UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman on Friday discussed with the foreign ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan the recent recent clashes at the border between the two countries, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman on Friday discussed with the foreign ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan the recent recent clashes at the border between the two countries, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Our Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman held telephone conversations today with the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to discuss the current situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," Haq said.

The spokesman said Gherman expressed her deepest regret about the loss of life and injuries but welcomed the dialogue between the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and the resumption of work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of the border.

Gherman also expressed support for the steps taken to de-escalate the situation and urged the two Central Asian countries to intensify efforts to find a long-term solution to border disputes through peaceful means.

Armed clashes broke out on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead and more than 150 others injured on both sides before a truce was declared the next day.

Related Topics

Injured Dead United Nations Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Asia

Recent Stories

Flag march held to create awareness of SOPs

2 minutes ago

India to Secure Medical Supplies From China, Keep ..

2 minutes ago

Antitrust Probe Into Apple Highlights Need for EU ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Department Launching 120-Day Cyber Threat ..

8 minutes ago

Suki Kinari Hydro Power project to be completed ne ..

8 minutes ago

Blinken, Morocco Foreign Minister Agree to Boost E ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.