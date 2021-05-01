UN Special Envoy Holds Talks With Tajik, Kyrgyz Top Diplomats on Border Clash - Spokesman

UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman on Friday discussed with the foreign ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan the recent recent clashes at the border between the two countries, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday

"Our Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman held telephone conversations today with the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to discuss the current situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," Haq said.

The spokesman said Gherman expressed her deepest regret about the loss of life and injuries but welcomed the dialogue between the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and the resumption of work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of the border.

Gherman also expressed support for the steps taken to de-escalate the situation and urged the two Central Asian countries to intensify efforts to find a long-term solution to border disputes through peaceful means.

Armed clashes broke out on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead and more than 150 others injured on both sides before a truce was declared the next day.