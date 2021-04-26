UN Special Envoy Meets Myanmar Military Chief in Jakarta - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener met with the country's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of a regional summit in Jakarta, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"She had a number of engagements in Jakarta, including with a number of the foreign ministers who were present from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and she also had a meeting with Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing," Haq said.

The UN spokesperson did not provide any details about the meeting besides saying that Schraner Burgener aimed to maintain dialogue with all stakeholders.

On Saturday, ASEAN leaders gathered for a summit in Jakarta to discuss the deadly protests in Myanmar against the military authorities. They urged the military to stop violence against civilians, release all political prisoners and receive an ASEAN delegation, including a high-ranking representative of the ASEAN chair country and the secretary-general of the association.

Schraner Burgener arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier in the month in an effort to calm the situation in Myanmar. She said then the Myanmar military had declined her request to visit the country.