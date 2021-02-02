UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said during a closed Security Council consultations that she strongly condemns the steps taken by the country's military and called their actions shocking, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

"This morning, the Security Council held close consultations on Myanmar. In her briefing to Council members, the Secretary-General's Special Envoy Christina Schraner Burgener strongly condemned the recent steps taken by the military," Dujarric said. "The Special Envoy said... this turn of events was surprising and shocking. She said she'd been in contact with the military leadership as recently as one day before the takeover."