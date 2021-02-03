UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said during a closed Security Council consultations that she strongly condemns the steps taken by the country's military and called their actions shocking, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

"This morning, the Security Council held close consultations on Myanmar. In her briefing to Council members, the Secretary-General's Special Envoy Christina Schraner Burgener strongly condemned the recent steps taken by the military," Dujarric said. "The Special Envoy said... this turn of events was surprising and shocking. She said she'd been in contact with the military leadership as recently as one day before the takeover."

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained State Counsellor Aun Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders.

The military announced a one-year state of emergency and vowed to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election. Suu Kyi's NLD party won the election.

Schraner Burgener called for the immediate release of the detained officials and said the emergency declaration should be revoked.

"The declaration should be repealed, the detained leaders should be released immediately, and the post-election litigation process should resume with full commitment from all sides," she said.

Schraner Burgener also said the suspension of all flights, including UN relief flights, is particularly worrying given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the implications this could have on the delivery of vaccines to Myanmar.

All actors must refrain from violence and the UN Security Council must send a "clear signal" warning against a "full backsliding" since Myanmar's opening in 2011, she added.